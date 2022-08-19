Coffee County Jail

Coffee County Jail

 -File photo

During the August meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee, Sheriff Chad Partin reported that the newness of the Coffee County Jail has worn off leaving maintenance problems a growing concern.

“With an eight-year-old building and devalued engineering that got put into this place, we’re starting to see things breaking,” Partin said.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you