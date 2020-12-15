Deborah Renee Sellars Jeter, age 66, of McMinnville, died on Dec. 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on March 27, 1954 in Manchester, to the late Alton and Zada Sellars. She grew up in Manchester and graduated from Coffee County High School in 1972. She enjoyed being a homemaker and a dental assistant. Debbie was active in the community and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in McMinnville for many years. A patron of the local arts, she enjoyed live music and theater. Her interests also included UT and Titans Football. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. Debbie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Dennis Jeter of McMinnville; son, Dr. J. Ashley Jarrell and Damon Padilla of Gainesville, Ga.; daughter, Hilary Jeter Sherrick and Bobby Sherrick of Murfreesboro; son, Graham Jeter of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Brenda MacDonald and Gary MacDonald of Sequatchie, Tenn.; sister, Sandy Sellars of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Preston Sherrick and Parker Sherrick of Murfreesboro; nephew, Hunter MacDonald of Chattanooga; niece, Mallory MacDonald Pell and Cody Pell of Covington, La.; great-nieces, McKinley Pell and Hattie Mae Pell of Covington, La.; and many special cousins and dear friends. A graveside service and interment was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, with Joseph Stotts officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Debbie’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.
High Funeral Home