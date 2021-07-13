Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Lee Johnson, age 80 of Tullahoma, were conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m.at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will was held on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Johnson passed away on Tuesday at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Johnson was born on November 27, 1940, in Sparta, TN, to the late Wesley and Bessie Randolph Johnson. He is the owner of HL Johnson Mulch and Hwy 55 Flea Market, and he attended the Forrest Mill Baptist Church. Mr. Johnson enjoyed Nascar racing, going to auctions, and working. Mr. Johnson was also known as a strong supporter of the Coffee County community, supporting the local law enforcement, fire departments, and schools. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley, Jr. and Johnny Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Williamson Johnson; children, Johnathan Matthew Hodges, Susan Sartain Lindsey (Cory), Andrew Foster, Blade Huber, Christopher Jensen, Michelle Trussell, Sierra Jensen, Kelsey Murray, Michael Johnson, and Sharon Butler; 11 grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Jessie, Braxton, Caydence, Apollo, Frankie, Josey, Jaraez, Isabella, and Anna; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
