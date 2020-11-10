Mrs. Johnson is survived by husband Ward Johnson; mother, Donna Lee Bowen; step mother Virgie Crawford; three sisters, Akenda (Steve) Grosch (Lenor City), Toni (Ron) Pratt, and Danielle Jackson; step brother, Gary Jernigan of (Murfreesboro); two daughters, Alissa (Jake) Roberts and Kelsey (Andrew) Sisson; four grandchildren, Jaxson, Aidan, Azlee and Wyatt; her two girlies, Aryana Lowry and Kelti Hamrick; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews. Family received friends on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5- 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Roy Hopkins officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.
