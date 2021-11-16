Mrs. Martha Lou Jones, age 77, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Jones was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Lemuel E. Jones and Soda Loene Brown Jones. She was a homemaker in recent years and loved being around her kids and grandkids. Mrs. Jones adored her animals and would take in any stray that came around. She would help anyone and was a big-hearted person. Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Randall (Marietta) Walden, Jeff Walden, Kathy Rogers, Jeannie (Clint) Walker; grandchildren, Dusty, Amy, Nicki, Daniel, Jacob, Angie, Tiffany, Laura, Jamie, Willard, Eric, Michelle, Amanda (Jared), Marsha (Matt), Joseph (McKenzie); great grandchildren, Phillip, Jaylen, Eathen, Lucas, Lil Eric, Bethany, Logan, Aiden, Paislynn, Tucker, Sadie Jo, Darren, Makayla, Destiny, Isla, Nash, Coughlin. Visitation with the family was on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Randall Walden and Chuck Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester.
