Carylon Addline Vann Jones passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Nov. 28, 2022. She was born May 3, 1939, in Coffee County and lived here all her life. She loved flowers, chickens and gardening. Mrs. Carylon is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Nannie Vann, her husband Norman Gladus Jones, her siblings LH Hendrix, Willa Dean Adams, Ella Pearl Newlin, Ira Vann, Thurmon Vann Talmage Vann, Fay Galligan, and Mary Cornelison, and two children, Aaron and Lawanna Jones. Mrs. Carylon is survived by her sister Evangeline Floyd; her three children Casey (Arlene) Jones, Vivian (Randy) Parker, Joseph “Joey” (Rebecca) “Becky” Jones. She was blessed with eight grandsons, Jonathan (Carol), Daniel (Jessica), and Micah (Chanda) Jones, Lucas, Tyler, and Levi (Alexandria) Parker, Joseph and Javan Jones. She had 14 great grands. Elizabeth (Nathaniel), Laura, Tabitha, Brady, Baler, Madison, Knox, Caleb, Ali, Chloe, Carter, Kyla, Andrew and Greyson. Funeral services for Mrs. Carylon were conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2 PM with her grandson, Jonathan Jones, officiating. Burial followed in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com (http://www.manchesterfuneralhome.com/)
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.