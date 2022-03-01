Mr. David M. Jones, age 77, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Bedford County, after a short illness with Covid pneumonia. Mr. Jones and his wife Marie Spillers Livingston Jones lived in The Villages, Fla. for 19 years and were in the process of moving back to live in Manchester full time. He served in the US Coast Guard and retired from the US Air Force as a MSgt. after 23 years of service. Mr. Jones served in several career fields, including pharmacy, mental health clinics, and retired in civil engineering in 1991 at Offutt AFB Nev. During his military career he served in many locations, including Coast Guard: at Key West Fla., Cape May N.J.; in the Air Force: at Keesler AFB Miss., Udorn Thailand during the Viet Nam War, Moody AFB Ga., Ramstein AB Germany, Weatherdfirld AB England, Offutt AFB Neb. He had many temporary assignments at Morocco US Embassy, Sicily, Panama, Spain, and others. Mr. Jones enjoyed woodworking, nautical ropework, and especially Bible study. He was a strong Christian believer and let everyone know he was “Heaven bound.” He was the son of the late Henry Madison Jones and Mary Belle Dix of Savannah, Ga., and is survived by his wife Marie of 43 years, step-son Ronald V. Livingston (Ella Rigney), granddaughter Kiera Livingston of Manchester; sister Gail Powers of Ft. Worth Texas; brother Mack Dana Jones, Sr., of Pensacola Fla.; four nephews, and two nieces; great nephews, nieces, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Les Feldick Ministries, 30706 W. Lona Valley Rd., Kinta OK 74552 or to the Berean Bible Society. There was graveside service at Welker Cemetery on Maple Springs Rd. (New Union area), Manchester on Friday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.
<<<<Central Funeral Home>>>