Kennithe “Uncle Ken” Jones, age 59, of Manchester, departed on his final, favorite trip to heaven, following a brief illness, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Born Jan 3, 1962, to Hubert Jones and the late Lena Floyd Jones, “Uncle Ken” will forever be remembered as loving life and living life to the fullest. He was fun, loving and the life of any party. “Uncle Ken” loved his family and friends dearly, antiques, car shows, NASCAR, MOPAR, and working on his beloved 62’ Chevy. “Uncle Ken” had traveled the world just three short years ago and was a thirty-six-year veteran at Batesville Casket Company in Manchester. He never ate a meal without asking for the Lord’s blessing prior. His “Bad to the Bone, Jack of All Trades- but Master of None” legacy will never die nor be forgotten. Other than his mother, he is preceded in death, by the love of his life, girlfriend and traveling companion of ten years, Sheila McMillen; one brother, Keith Allen Jones and one sister, Cindy Jones. Survivors include two sisters, Lana (Roger) Vance and Cinthey Jones; nephews, James Hubert “Boo” (Shelia) Carrick and Cody (Cassie) Lendley; nieces, Ashley (Brent) Carlton and Abi-Gail (Tyler) Jernigan; eight special great nieces and nephews; and special “bonus” family, Heather Pennington, Hannah (Tyler) Pennington; Gisselle and Kyro. Visitation was held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service was held, at the funeral home, on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tyler Jernigan officiating. Interment immediately followed at Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
