Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Edward Jones, Sr., age 76 of Hillsboro, were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Ragsdale Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday, May 27 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Jones passed from this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Joseph Edward Jones was born in Manchester, TN on March 21, 1946, the son of the late Marshall and Frances Jones. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran, serving from 1964-1967. Joe enjoyed spending his free time fishing, hunting, boating, and gardening. He also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. Joe loved being with his family above all else and spending time with his dog, Candy. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Joe is also preceded in death by his sister, Donna; one brother-in-law; and some grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Patricia Jones; three sons, Joseph Jones, Jr. (Patty), Christopher Jones (Alison), and Paul Jones (Christy); four daughters, Lucy Ford, Angela Bensley (Bill), Angel Villalta (Ryan), and Chrystal Jaco (Anthony); three brothers, Benny Jones, Tony, and Richard; four sisters, Linda, Judy, Marsha May, and Susie; 30+ grandchildren, and 60+ great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Joe’s name to Manchester Funeral Home, 214 E. Main Street, Manchester, TN 37355.
