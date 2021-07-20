Mr. JD Jones, age 86, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Jones was born in Coffee County, to his late parents Elmer Haley and Alice Jones. He was the owner of Jones Enterprise for 40 years of his life. Mr. Jones also loved going on cruises and went on 145 in his lifetime. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Jones; daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Cutshaw; son, David Jones; grandchild, Jason (Carrie) Rigney; great grandchild, Maverick Rigney. Visitation with the family was on Friday, July 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services immediately followed at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN at 1 p.m. with Jim Frizzell officiating. Jason Rigney, Thomas White, Brian Keith, Ronald Lomax, Chris Cravens, and Mark Howell served as active pallbearers.
