Mr. Horace Wayne Jones, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his girls. It’s the dash in the middle that tells the story. It was his love for Louise that produced his “girls” that were his pride and joy. Mr. Jones had a marriage that lasted more than 64 years that saw them through a lot of happy times. As he stated, he had a good life. He retired from Cleveland Pneumatic and started his farming life and loved to be on his tractor. Mr. Jones was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where his parents took him and he took his children. His dying wish was to be “home” for Christmas with Mama. Life had not been the same after mom’s death in September and he just wanted to be with her. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents Robbie and Martha Harmon Jones; the love of his life, Margaret Louise Crosslin Jones; his brothers, Cecil, Wendel, William, and Paul; his sisters, Lucille Hill, Evelyn Bogle, Lauren Meadows and Edna Ruth Mason; and son-in-law, Mike Lundquist. Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters, Rosalie (Don) Crownover; Ramona Lundquist, Rita Marcrom, and Rhonda (Robert) Matherne; special nephew who was like a son, Mike (Linda) Jones; grandchildren, Corey (Briana) Henley, Keri (David) Evans, Kayla Campbell, Cassie (Levi) DeVente, Robin (Todd) Bryan, and Robbie Matherne; great grandchildren, Keighley Reed, Hunter Reed, Alden Henley, Eli Henley, Jackson Henley, Will Evans, Sam Evans, Lily Matherne, Gage Matherne, and Norris DeVente; sister-in-laws, Jean Fletcher, Cleo Trail, Brenda (Tommie) Tomberlin, Ann Crosslin, Pat Crosslin, and Aldie Jones; a host of nieces and nephews. Family received friends on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2-3 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services immediately followed visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Corey Henley officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to a charity of your choice. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the family requests that face coverings be worn for services.
