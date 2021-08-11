Funeral services for Ms. Alma Ruth Judge were conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday. Ms. Judge passed away at her home on Sunday after an extended illness. Ms. Alma was born on Nov. 28, 1945, in Prairie Plains to the late Franklin William and Cora Sanders Bradford. She loved yard sales, flea markets, cooking, and working in her flower beds. Ms. Alma’s favorite past time was raising her mules and her chickens. In addition to her parents, Ms. Alma is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Judge and five brothers, Jessie, Floyd, Hershall, Willie, and Monroe Bradford. She is survived by her partner of 15 years, Gary Cook; son, Garland Judge and his wife, Young; daughters, Emma Jean Cowan and her husband, Larry, and Betty Kay Holt; grandchildren, Kevin Long, Nicole Rayas, Travis Long, Sonya Wiser, Jessica Hernandez, and Cassie Perez; 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a countless number of friends.
