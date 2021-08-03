Henry Thompson Kalb, 98, passed away on July 18, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. He was born in Lindale, Ga., the son of Frederick Jefferson and Maude Nilah. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII, stationed at Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands. After his service he attended Southern Polytech Institute and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He was preceded in death by Martha his beloved wife of 73 years. Henry, Martha and two children lived in Manchester, Tennessee from 1953 – 1993. He was employed by Arnold Engineering Development Center. Upon retirement, he loved spending time gardening, landscaping & swimming at Florida residence. Henry is survived by a brother-in-law, William T. Lewis (California); son Joel Kalb and wife Laura; daughter Carol VanHook and husband Bob; seven grandchildren and spouses; and eleven great-grandchildren. Now, Henry and Martha rest “Together, Forever” at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. He would love for family and friends to support the Salvation Army in his memory.
