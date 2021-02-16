Mr. Michael “Mickey” Keele, age 79, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mickey was born in Coffee County, to his late parents Elmer Clyde Keele and Verna Beatrice Meadows Keele. He worked as a master machinist at BF Goodrich for 38 years until retirement. Mickey loved listening and playing bluegrass music, piddling and working on his farm, and loved Braves baseball, Titans football and Alabama football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, EC Keele and grandson, Michael Thomas Keele, III. Mickey is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dianne Keele; son, Michael Thomas Keele, Jr.; daughter, Virginia “Jenny” Lea (Michael) Keele Shelton; step-son, Chuck (Stephanie) Fulks; step-daughters, Shanda Fulks and Tammy Fulks; step grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, and Brandon; step great grandchildren, Ireland, Samantha, and Amber; grandchildren, Joseph, John, Jacob, and Patrick; great grandchildren, Eli, Rhett, and Nora. Family received friends on Friday, Feb. 12, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with Lewis Johnson and Bro. Roger Brown officiating. Burial followed at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester.
