Mr. Marvin Everett Keele, age 80, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Keele was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Ellis and Juanita Toliver Keele. He was a truck driver for most of his life. Mr. Keele was also involved with dirt car racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Keele; and brother, Horace Keele. Mr. Keele is survived by a son, Ricky (Rosye) Keele, Manchester, TN; daughters, Susie Morris, Manchester, TN, and Marsha (Tim) Urick, Orlando, FL; brothers, Ralph (Linda) Keele, Manchester, TN, Don (Beverly) Keele, Manchester, TN, Phillip (Deanie) Keele, Manchester, TN; sister, Jeanette (Randy) Frazier, Manchester, TN; six granddaughters, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family was be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11a.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Chris Keele officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>