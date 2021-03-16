Gayle Marie Cottrell Kehoe passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 5, 2021 with her husband and four children by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Gayle was born March, 20, 1955 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Neil and Patricia Cottrell. Gayle is survived by her husband, Samuel Kehoe; sons Miles (Kelly) Kehoe and Mason (Kailan) Kehoe; daughters Emery (Joseph) Shelton and Molly Kehoe; grandchildren Sydney, Eli, Brinley, Wren, Wyatt, Henry, Corbin, and Grant; brother Eric Cottrell; and sister Kirstie Blake. She was preceded in death by her parents Neil and Patricia Cottrell. Gayle was an extraordinary woman who dabbled in many hobbies which included making goat-milk soap, quilting, baking, traveling, and spending time with her eight grandchildren, and was eagerly anticipating the impending birth of her 9th grandchild. She loved traveling with her kids, but even more she loved spending time with her husband, Samuel Kehoe of 42 years. Gayle will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on forever.
A private memorial service will take place later this year. Memorial Donations may be made to:
METAvivor Research and Support
1783 Forest Drive #184
Annapolis, MD 21401 US
818-860-1226
