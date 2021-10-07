Mrs. Krista Lee Winstead Kochans, age 50, of Manchester, passed from his life on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Nashville. Mrs. Kochans was born in Tullahoma, on Aug. 23, 1971 to her parents Steven H. Winstead and Pamela Faye Fletcher Winstead. She loved slow pitch softball, riding and cruising around, and going to the beach. Mrs. Kochans also loved watching the TV series Supernatural. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Mrs. Kochans was preceded in death by an aunt, Rantha Elsadie; grandmother, Nedia Mora; grandfathers, Andrew Lee Fletcher Jr. and William “Harold” Winstead. Mrs. Kochans is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jim Kochans; daughter, Kaedyn Raye Kochans; parents, Steven and Pamela Winstead; sisters, Karrah Elaine Winstead and Klarisa Faye Winstead; nephew, Tyler Lee Walker; grandparents, Christine Cantrell Fletcher and Mary Elaine Midgley Winstead; best friends, Tracey Yates Adams, Ashleigh Jones, and Chris Thompson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and loved ones. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon until 3 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. with Bro. Gene Bagby officiating. Burial followed in Welker Cemetery in Manchester.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>