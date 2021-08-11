Mrs. Georgie Wilson Latture, age 80, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Manchester. Mrs. Latture was born in Manchester, to her late parents Raymond Leroy Wilson and Jimmie Lee Carlisle Wilson. She was a very friendly, giving person and loved traveling and cruises. In her early years, she grew up singing gospel music with her family. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. Mrs. Latture was a member of First United Methodist Church of Winchester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan C. Latture and sister, Gracie Chapman. Mrs. Latture is survived by a special close friend, Wayne Brock; sons, Jeff (Bobbi) Brothers and Scott (Naomi) Brothers; daughter, Kelly (Danny) Anderson; brother, Billy Ray Wilson; grandchildren, Emileigh (Chris) Morrow, Sonya (Dean) Sherwood, Angela (Sam) Figueroa, Jeffrey (Jessie) Brothers, Lacee (Justin) Kuhn, Tyler Marcrom and Asha Marcrom; great grandchildren, Grant Kuhn, Gavin Kuhn, Leah Kuhn, Joshua Cole Harner, Kyleigh Harner, Raelynn Brothers, Jaxon Brothers, Ginger Walden, and Zia Morrow. Visitation with the family was held Monday, Aug. 2, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor John Amspaugh officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Mitchell Cates, Brian Vaughn, Ben Hosca, John Marchesoni, Joshua Cole Harner, Tyler Marcrom, Richard Onderka, and Brent Parsley will be serving as pall bearers. 1 John 4:8 “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”
