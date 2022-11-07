Ms. T. Colleen Leali, age 92, of Manchester, was born in Chicago, Ill. on May 19, 1930, to the late Cornelius and Lottie Murphy Coyle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her wonderful sisters, Sally (Richard) Duple, Dawn (Jack) Fergus, and Dorothy (Johnny) Crooks, and much-loved granddaughter, Brittany Rudny. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Jean Herrick (Ken), Michael Leali (Karen), Scott Leali (Jeannine Plaskon), Judy Rudny (Tony), Ellen Leali (John Gradus), Karen Fessler (Doug), and Phillip Leali (Bonnie Lee). Grandchildren, Adam (Christina) and Jennifer Tribolet, Katrina, Matt and Dominick Leali, Angela Leali, Nichole Rudny (Joe Besch), Tamara (Tony) Pervan, Tonia Rudny (Paul Glynn), Conner Rudny (Haley Marcin), Chloe Rudny (Nick Rogals), Dan Remus, Zachary (Mary) and Jake (Ana) Fessler, Alec Leali (Sarah Wish), and Jordan (Phil) Palmisano. Great grandchildren include Remington and River Joesting, Isabella and Liliana and Ivan Pervan, Jacob and Emma and Daniel and David Fessler, Gio and Lia Fessler, and Bentley and Finley andLuca Palmisano. Loving family includes her sister’s children, the Duple family and the Fergus family. Along the waythere has been so many loving and caring friends. Colleen was a devoted Catholic, who taught and loved her children and whole family with a heart that extended beyond the named here. She will be remembered lovingly by so many.
As per Ms. Colleen’s request, cremation was chosen, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com