Steven Leonard, age, 44, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2021. Steven was born in North Carolina, grew up in Naples Fla., and resided in Manchester, but always remained an avid Florida Gators fan. Steven served his country and the State of Tennessee with pride by enlisting in the Tennessee Army National Guard in 2008. Steven deployed to Iraq 2010-2011 for Operation New Dawn. Steven successfully obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and achieved many major accolades in his service to include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Tennessee Distinguished Service Medal and numerous other federal and state decorations. Steven was proceeded in death by his father Ernest Burton and his mother in law Tambra Stubelt. Steven is survived by his parents Drena Justice, Rusty Bell, step-mother Debra Burton; wife Stephanie Leonard; four children Kaila (Thomas), Carter, Chase, Kaleb; two grandchildren Thomas and Keagan; brothers William (Tina), Daniel, Fred (Polly); sisters Lori (Mark), Bobbie (Tim), Rosie (Roger); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as countless children that he coached and mentored in both baseball and softball. Visitation and chapel services for the family and military personnel began at 10 a.m. for family and 10:30 a.m. for military personnel on Wednesday March the 24 at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The burial followed at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 7931 McCrory Lane Nashville. A Memorial Service was held the following day on Thursday March the 25 at 1 p.m. on the T-Ball Field at Fred Deadman Ball Park for the Community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at the First Vision Bank in Manchester under the Benefit of the Leonard Family.
<<<Coffee County Funeral Home>>>