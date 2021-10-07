Good morning Lawyer Ewell.
As you promised, please provide to me what is in the public record for the parcel that contains the wedding venue. That record should include the applicable records of the PBA and the applicable records of the conference center.
The information you promised at our meeting should include but not be limited to the following: Is there cable on the site that serves the conference center? If so please provide a the documentation. What has the income been for the wedding venue since it’s inception? Does a business plan exist for the wedding venue? If so please provide it.
These are all issues that must be addressed for an evaluation of the subject real estate parcel.
Your prompt cooperation will be appreciated.
Respectfully,
Wayne Lance