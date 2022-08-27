Things are continuing to cook up in Tullahoma as representatives for McAlister’s Deli have confirmed the deli restaurant has its sights on opening towards the end of October 2022.
The location will open at 1500 N Jackson St., Suite 100, in the former Radio Shack next to Northgate Mall and Quality Inn.
Southern Rock Restaurants CEO and owner David Blackburn confirmed with The News that as long as construction stays on schedule McAlister’s Deli should open in the end of October later this year.
“We’re gutting the space so it will be a prototypical McAlister’s Deli when we are done with a pick-up window, and all new top to bottom, only thing left will be studs.” Blackburn said. “So, we will be very proud of the outcome there.”
Southern Rock Restaurants owns and currently operates over 130 McAlister’s Deli restaurants throughout 12 states including: Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and coming soon to Pennsylvania. Southern Rock Restaurants’ headquarters is located in Franklin and was founded in May 2011.
Blackburn said they love the future location of McAlister’s as about half of the franchises’ developments end up in second generation spaces and perform very well.
“I think it’s going to be a great fit,” he said. “We try to give a very custom level of service to our customers. We enjoy that part of the business and we think Tullahoma will be a great fit for us.”
About McAlister’s Deli
McAlister's Deli was founded in 1989 as a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and famous sweet tea. In addition to dine-in and takeout service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has 500 restaurants in 29 states.
For more information, visit either McAlistersDeli.com, or find the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.