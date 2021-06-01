One inch by one-and-a-half – that’s the surface of satin and papier mâché that supports a dancer when she goes up on pointe.
Imagine if you will, take your foot and stretch your ankle as straight as you can, then stretch it a bit further, while flexing your arch until it cramps. Now walk like that. Stand on one foot until your calves scream for a break and then raise the other foot up into passé or an arabesque and spin around.
Impressed? I am; each and every class I take with these dancers, I’m amazed by how beautiful and effortless they make it.
Now here’s the secret, it’s not a superpower. These girls are gifted sure, but it’s not some genetic abnormality that allows them to do the impossible.
It’s hard work.
I’ve got it easy. I’m not on pointe, but I’m there with them in each class. I see the effort they put into it. The trembling muscles she relentlessly pushes to the point of failure. I see the focus, and the failures too. When someone can’t stay up in a turn or wee wobbles out of an arabesque, she without fail, tries it again and again and again.
Ballet is built in sweat.
By the time she’s standing in quiet of the wings, looking out on the stage, waiting for her moment, there’re thousands of moments that have led to now. Rehearsals filled of endless calls of “and again.” Hours visualizing the choreography inside and out, only to forget it minutes later. Conditioning, stretching and practicing. Now though, her sweats and leotards have given way to ribbons and a tutu.
The lights go down. The music starts, and she steps out using those those few square inches of satin and cardboard, and all that past effort becomes her gift to you in the audience.
Support your local theater.