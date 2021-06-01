Local studio Duck River Dance’s school year concludes with a full story production of “The Sleeping Beauty Ballet” June 4-5 followed by “Fantasy Parade,” June 11-12.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays at the Manchester Arts Center.
Aside from the “Nutcracker Ballet,” this will be the first ever staging in Manchester of the classic ballets.
Afflerbaugh believes it is important for ballet students to experience the classical ballet repertoire, the ballets that have been performed for over a hundred years.
“Certain variations have been danced the same way since they premiered. Learning the traditions and history of this art form is as important as learning technique” said Afflerbaugh.
Dancing the title role of Aurora, made famous by ballerina Margot Fonteyn is local dancer Audrey Barton. Fellow dancer Nikolas Dunavant will be her Prince Phillip.
Barton’s athleticism and grace, coupled with Dunavant’s power and form will certainly make the show’s grand pas de deux and her rose adagio two of the most memorable the Manchester stage has seen.
DRD instructor, the ever-elegant Carrie Barton dances as the good Lilac Fairy opposite lissome Katy Majors as the evil Carabosse Fairy (the ballet version of Maleficent).
Other dancers in lead roles are Madelyn Hansen, Violet Hendricks, Lilliana Johnson, Loralei Petty, Abby Troyer, Eliza Griffey as the gift fairies; Sara Rhoades and John Coffelt as Snow White and Prince Charming; Mariana Damron as Cinderella, Erin Reynolds and Bailey Kitts as Puss in Boots and the White Cat; Juliet Stephens as Princess Florine; Kendra Morales as Little Red Riding Hood; Hannah Ryan and Natalie Fibelkorn as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter; Christina Carden, Alyssa Freeze, Jaxen Waggoner and Olivia Walker as the Jewel Fairies.
Over 50 other dancers, ranging in age from three to adult, are in the production.
The variety show “Fantasy Parade” will showcase the talents of non-ballet classes with tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and musical theater.
The second recital, “Fantasy Parade,” will be sure to entertain with lively production numbers, recognizable music and colorful costumes that will take you on a walk down Disney’s Main Street memory lane.
Performances for “The Sleeping Beauty” and “Fantasy Parade” are open to the public. The Friday, June 4 performance of “Sleeping Beauty” is sold out. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by contacting Duck River Dance at 570-1763.