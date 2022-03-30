Last fall, the Coffee County High School cross country team made it to the state competition for the first time in the school’s history. This milestone was backed by strong coaching and well-conditioned team and did not receive the deserved recognition. Coach Matt Rossman, who is over both the track and field and cross country programs, provided some insight on the successful season. Rossman also gave his projections on the success of the current track season and the cross country season to take place this coming fall. Coffee County cross country runner, Landon Kenney, also provided his thoughts on what made last year such an incredible one for the team.
Rossman started off with his reflections on the seasons for both sports last year. “I didn’t coach track last year, so this is my first year, but cross country was great,” the coach stated proudly. “It was my first year coaching cross country, so I came into it with a pretty loaded group of guys.” In cross country you run your top seven, and Rossman assured he had over seven runners who were capable of going for gold. The coach also mentioned that there were some stellar freshman runners that came in last year as well. “It was a great season. It took off really fast, and the guys won some races early on.”
Rossman continued to talk about how the girls’ team had a great senior leader. “We had a couple other girls who were really good, although we sustained some injuries early on,” he mentioned remorsefully. According to the coach, throughout the season the girls built more depth and made consistent improvements as the season continued. “They were ranked sixth going into the region,” Rossman added. “They had the best race of their year in the regionals and wound up placing third.”
The boys on the other hand, made school history, making it even further into the season. “The boys finished second in the region. We had a good group. Landon Kenny, Garrett Masters and Jacob Rutledge. Jacob will be running in college,” Rossman said. “We had a really solid boys’ team, and the girls got better through the season.”
Kenney offered his insight on last year’s track season, as Rossman just stepped in this year as the track coach. “I know some boys on the distance team did really well. Jacob Rutledge made it to state. I think he finished second in the region too.” Rossman went on to explain how track differs from cross country. Athletes have to compete in sub-sectionals and in Coffee County’s case, there are five schools in the sub-section. If a school finishes within the top four of their respective event, they then make it so sectionals. The sectionals has 22 teams ranging from Chattanooga to Murfreesboro. The same criteria applies here too, meaning that as long as you manage the top four in your respective event, you venture to state.
“Jacob did really good,” Kenney started, remembering how the previous track season resulted. “I think he placed eleventh in the mile run. As far as the other distance boys, track is just a different animal. There are so many more people who run and there is such a limited number of people who advance to state.”
Rossman then went on to talk about his predictions for the, now in session, track season. He stated that he is a little out of his element as track varies a bit from cross country. The coach, however, said that he is learning and that it has been fun and great in the short while that he has been coaching. He mentioned that there are a few prospective athletes who have the potential to make it to state this year. “We have some really good kids who are learning and a lot of new kids which is great for the future,” Rossman stated, providing his final insights for the track season.
Kenney, one of the state competitors last cross country season, then shared his thoughts on the incredible achievements he took part in with his team. “Making it to state, most definitely, to me, seemed like a well-deserved opportunity for us. We started out, my freshman year which was four years ago, and we finished sixth or seventh and the region and it seemed like it wasn’t looking too great. The future was bright though. We had a really young team with a lot of freshman. Working up to sophomore year, we still didn’t do too great but we finished fourth or fifth. My junior year, though, we were looking really great. We had that third spot clenched and it was looking to be a really good season. We knew we would make it to state, but then I broke my foot during a race. Two races before the regional meet. At that time I was running number two on the team and we missed out by 11 points to make it to state. I couldn’t run. But the next year we had a lot of returning runners and we were all blood-thirsty for it. When we got that opportunity to make it to state, it was absolutely electric. The three seniors on the team had worked up for four years leading up to that moment. We had dreamt about it for years then it finally came true.”
On top of the massive success this team has achieved, Coach Rossman wants it to be known that the team will always strive for success and will keep pushing for the gold every year. The team is proud of the community they have and want to see it grow more in the future. The three year dream finally came true in Kenney’s last year of school, and perhaps many others will follow in his path to know what it is like to run a mile in his shoes.