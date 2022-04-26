On April 22, Makenna Orrick signed her contract to attend Lee University on a scholarship for cheer. Orrick stated that her background athletically has been mostly comprised of dance, but did cheer one year in middle school. “This is definitely new,” Orrick said, talking about the difference in the two sports. “The technique is different, and the way you perform. You’re stunting, you’re entertaining a crowd, and with dance, you focus more on the art of dance when you perform. You are on the ground and you don’t do stunts. It’s a bit more elegant.”
Orrick was asked how she obtained an opportunity to attend Lee University for cheer, as her background is in dance, to which she replied, “Since Lee University doesn’t have a dance team, I knew that cheer would be my only opportunity to further my athletic career. I started doing private lessons with Lee Rogers to get my tumbling back in shape and my technique back in cheer. I went to every clinic, met the team, I was personable with the coach and felt like a scholarship was possible due to my connections with the team.”
Orrick stated that she loves the atmosphere of Lee University. She said she loved the homey feel on campus and thinks the academics are suitable for her tastes. “The professors were very welcoming and sweet to me,” Orrick mentioned. Lee University is a Christian University. This also spoke to Orrick as she desired to attend a school that not only helped her excel academically and athletically, but that would also help her continue to grow in her religious faith.
Orrick stated that her goal is to major in public relations and aspires to be a social media manager or to enter the field of broadcast journalism.
Orrick was finally asked what she felt she could bring to the table to further assist the preexisting cheer team. Confidently, the young athlete stated, “I think I am a good leader but I know when to step back and listen. Being a senior and a captain, it will definitely be a change starting a team at the base and not really knowing a lot, but I feel being personable with my teammates and striving to know them as people not just teammates will bring a lot of positivity to the team. My work ethic is also strong. I know that this is a brand sport for me, and especially at the collegiate level… but I want to do the best I can for them.”