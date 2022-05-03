Jacob Barlow began his wrestling journey at the young age of five, soon after he began football when turned six. This year marks Barlow’s eleventh year as a wrestler, a sport that he is the most passionate about. Barlow shared his thoughts on his preference between wrestling and football, saying “I most definitely, without a doubt, favor wrestling. If I received a D1 scholarship for football and a D2 scholarship for wrestling, I’d take the wrestling scholarship. I just love wrestling. Football is something that I just do for fun.”
Barlow mentioned how much of his life he has dedicated to athletics, and the amount of work the young athlete puts in is truly inspiring. “I’ve been playing football and wrestling for most of my life. Athletically, in fifth grade I started really taking things seriously. I work out all the time. Everyday. Sometimes three times a day. That’s what I do to get myself ready,” Barlow shared.
Barlow’s love for the sport started with his wrestling idol at a very young age. As an inexperienced wrestler, Barlow looked up to Reinhard Bozich, a wrestler who competed for the high school in the past. “He was kind of like my mentor, starting in fifth and sixth grade. He told me every single day after wrestling, ‘You’re going to do big things. I want you to do great things.’ He would say this to me every day, and after he left for the military, I kind of took that to heart. I started becoming more serious and doing a lot better. I love it, and I’m pretty decent at it. It’s just fun.”
In his athletic tenure, Barlow has seen many accomplishments. The grappler touched on some of those accomplishments, saying that growing up he placed many times in AAU. “I got second place my second year, first place my fourth year, second my fifth year, fifth my sixth year and my eighth grade year, I just knew I was going to win it. There was no one in the state that had beaten me. I had only lost three other times, and that was the Kids Across the Nation. Covid came and that was cancelled.”
Barlow continued to talk about his accomplishments at the high school level after his AAU run. He earned Freshman of the Year last season, and won Best Match in the Region Tournament as well as placing second. Barlow won first place in the District Tournament and placed third in the State Tournament.
The wrestler was finally asked what the future holds for him for wrestling and life. Barlow plans to take wrestling to college. “I love wrestling enough that even if I don’t start in college on varsity, I at least want to be on the team and I’d love to go D1.”
The ambitious athlete stated that he is torn between paleontology studies and law for his future career path. Barlow was then asked how much wrestling would be a part of his life after college and into the work force. “I still plan on wrestling after college. I still plan on starting a club or helping a high school team,” he said. “I think right now, I am still a little disappointed in myself. I could do a lot better. Right now, there is an upcoming ninth grader who is number one in the nation for high school and he isn’t even in high school yet. I want to be like that. I want to be the best. I’m not where I want to be yet. I’m getting there. I’m practicing every day and I’m doing it right, it just takes time.”
On April 23, Barlow competed in and dominated the 2022 Iron Man Tournament as a representative of Legacy Wrestling Club. He placed first in all three styles (Folkstyle, Freestyle, Greco-Roman), becoming an Iron Man champ. Following up on that impressive showing, Barlow competed at the TNUSAW State this past weekend taking home first in freestyle and Greco-Roman. Legacy provides Barlow and wrestlers across the area the opportunity to hone their skills and compete out of the school wrestling season.