The Show
On Mar. 12, the Manchester Arts Center will be hosting a one-off reunion show of the classic Loretta Lynn backing band, the Coal Miners. The event will be a 44-song classic country music jam session featuring multiple singers covering some of the greats in country music. The show was sold out shortly after its announcement with people from multiple states pleading for a seat.
David Thornhill was the lead guitarist for Loretta Lynn’s Coal Miners for 30 years. Throughout many career accomplishments and milestones, life brought Thornhill to Manchester last year. Thornhill has done it all in his life, from leading the Coal Miners band, to driving busses for George W. Bush, to law enforcement.
Thornhill was asked why he settled for such a modest life despite his successes, to which he replied, “I am a big fisherman. Manchester has three of the finest fishing lakes in Tennessee within 10 miles of my house. So when I retired that’s what I decided; … play a little music, and fish my life away.”
Thornhill went on to explain that the cost of living is far cheaper than his previous residences.
When asked about the origins of the reunion show and how the idea started he supplied an answer within a charming anecdote. “I moved here a year ago in this house. Back last summer I had a little jam session in my music room. We had a little cookout on the patio. There were maybe forty people altogether.”
Forty people in Thornhill’s music room posed a bit of a cramping problem, however, Thornhill supplied a solution, seating everyone throughout his house to hear this jam session. “I didn’t really have any of the original Coal Miners, it was just some people that I had done other jobs with.”
The get together was such a hit amongst Thornhill’s cohorts that it was suggested the get together become an annual occurrence. Thornhill had no qualms with obliging the request, but mentioned the venue would have to be much bigger.
“When the word got out that I had this jam session, tons of people wanted to come. Our drummer, John Brown, has been driving a tour bus for the last 12 to 15 years, and he just retired from the tour bus business. He told me ‘I’m like you Dave, I just want to play my life out. What I’ve got left I just want to play it out. Whether it’s for money or not.’”
Thornhill continued to say that he agreed with the sentiment about money, claiming he had made a living out of playing music, and just wanted to play for the love of it now. Amidst his conversation with Brown, it was recommended that the two work on getting the original Coal Miners band back together for a reunion jam.
“I made some calls, and asked some people who said they would love to come back and do it. I knew I couldn’t do it at my house, so I rented that little theater in Manchester.”
Thornhill says one Facebook post was all it took. People from five different states flooded in asking for seats. Thornhill used a first come first serve system for filling the seats asking for email addresses so he could send out tickets for the show. “I wish I had about another 500 seats, but I don’t.”
Digging Deeper with the Coal Miner
“It goes back to when I was two years old.” Thornhill stated this with a twinkle in his eye, travelling back mentally to tell the story of his start with Loretta Lynn.
“I had two older brothers that were about 17 or 18 years older than me and my twin brother, John. Me and John were born in 1939 and the war started in ’41.”
Thornhill went on to mention that his two older brothers were musicians and upon departing for the war, they left their musical instruments behind. This gave Thornhill and his twin brother ample time to become familiar with the instruments before his older brothers returned home.
“When we were kids, you played in the dirt and made mud pies, or you played with what was available,” Thornhill laughed, continuing his musical origin story. “It was natural for us since our brothers played, and when my brothers would come home and visit after moving off and getting married, we would all get together in the front room or kitchen of mom and dad’s house and play music together about once a month. We would sit for hours and hours.”
Thornhill continued playing music even after moving from Eastern Kentucky to Southern Ohio. As a junior in high school, with his twin brother, the Thornhills would go on to play in a few bands and continue to expand their musical talents.
“We cut a couple records with Bobby Lawson, and continued on to play with Billy Adams,” Thornhill said, further reminiscing about his high school musical career.
Thornhill soon realized that there wasn’t much work for high schoolers in southern Ohio, so he and his twin brother moved to the center of the state. They both worked as construction workers building a Kroger all summer long. Through this work they met others who enjoyed making music as well.
In 1961, Thornhill got married and had a fully-fledged country band with his brother. “We started playing at a country music park in Columbus as a staff band. We played every Sunday for about three years backing up various artists,” Thornhill said. Thornhill ran the band with a strict rule of learning the material perfectly as to not embarrass the artists or themselves.
“Loretta came in one day in 1967, and she didn’t have a band so we were the back-up. Sure enough she came to the park and showed up late. I didn’t get a chance to talk to her but when she got on stage I told her ‘We know all your songs in the right key, and the right arrangement,’ and she just started calling off songs and we started playing.”
Thornhill said that Lynn was so pleased with the band’s performance that she said, “The day I can afford a band, this is the band I want with me.” About a year and a half after this performance, all the members were in Lynn’s band.
“It all started with me. I was working in a factory, and I had a little disagreement with one of my foremen, after nine years. I quit. I pulled all my tools out of the factory on a Friday, and loaded my car up with my guitar and amp and a few pieces of equipment.”
Thornhill stated that he ventured straight to Nashville after he left his job and arrived on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival the star went to look around downtown. At this time there was a disk jockey convention happening with over 6000 participants. “Wall to wall people. All the artists were in town to hob-knob with the disk jockeys. All the hotel lobbies were crammed with musicians.”
Thornhill walked into a hotel and discovered some people playing music that he knew. They requested that he join them and so Thornhill set up with them and after playing for a few hours, began to draw a crowd. “This guy leaned over my shoulder while I was sitting in my chair and said, ‘I understand you’re looking for work.’”
Thornhill then told the man that he was looking for work, to which the man told him that Lynn needed a guitarist with due haste. “That was on Saturday afternoon, and Wednesday I got on her bus for the next 30 years.”