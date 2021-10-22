Unity Logo Only.png

Unity Medical Center has reached out to the Manchester Times to inform the public of a phone scam involving spoofing Manchester Family Medicine's phone number.  This is a reminder that Unity or any medical provider will never call you to ask for personal information over the phone.  Any questions about this can be directed to Unity Medical Center at (931) 728-6354.  If you believe you've been a victim of one of these calls, please contact the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at (800)342-8385 or (615) 741-4737, or visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/consumer-affairs.html to file a complaint.