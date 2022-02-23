In 1985, while Bruce Springsteen and U2 were selling out around the world, Pete Jackson was operating a flooring company in Manchester on McArthur Street.
On a lunch break, a burger and a cup of sweet tea with a lemon wedge from Manchester’s Jiffy Burger were the origins of something incredible… something that has to be seen to be believed.
“I took the seeds out of the lemon, and wrapped it into a napkin until it sprouted. I put it into a little bit of dirt. I moved it and babied it,” Jackson said as he reminisced about the start of life for his 37 year old lemon tree.
Jackson had mentioned that his father, Boyd Jackson, used to do things of the sort, and that was where he got the idea to experiment with the lemon seed. ”He (Boyd Jackson) was in the seed business. Sometimes at home he would take a handful of clover seed, wet it and put it in a napkin.”
Jackson continued to talk about how his father would teach him things about seed germination and other agricultural processes.
“Yeah, 1985. So about 37 years,” Jackson said while looking at the potted miracle.
It was mentioned how comical it was that it all came from a sweet tea at Jiffy Burger. The local laughed at the notion talking about how he thought the entire concept was comedic. “I have no experience growing anything, so this entire thing is funny to me.”
Jackson finished his thoughts by saying, “I water it pretty regular, but it requires almost no maintenance. It’s done most of the work itself.”
Jackson touched here and there on the tree throughout more enriching conversation, but ultimately believes it was just a funny situation. He has grown fond of the arboreal phenomenon and takes great strides to keep proper care of it.