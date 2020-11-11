UT-TSU Extension is hosting a Master Gardener course beginning in February 2021. Classes will be taught both in person and virtually.
Participants will learn from leading researchers and specialists how to best care for their soil, garden, and surrounding ecosystem. They will then put this education into practice in their communities through participation in service projects spearheaded by the Crimson Clover Master Gardener Association.
The application period for the class is open until Dec. 15. Applications can be picked up from the UT-TSU Extension Office (1331 McArthur St, Manchester) or downloaded from our website at tiny.utk.edu/ccmga. Visit the website or contact Anna Duncan at aduncan@utk.edu for more information.