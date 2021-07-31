Brown, Ariel Ashton, born on July 16 at Southern Tennessee Reginal Health System to Tiffany Hill and Ethan Brown. She weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 18 inches long. She joins a sibling, Jaiden. Grandparents are Jeff and Pam Hill and Michael Brown.
Gilliam, Benjamin, born on July 2 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Cheyenne Vaughn and Scotty Gilliam. He weighed 7 lbs. 8.9 oz. and was 19 inches long. He joins siblings, Nevaeh, Alexus and Franklin. Grandparents are D-ann Patrick and Jimmy Gilliam.
Jones, Layton James, born on July 7 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Chelse Campbell and Tyler Jones. He weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz. and was 19 ½ inched long. He joins siblings Landon and Tyler. Grandparents are Joy and Jewell Frame, Lisa Jones and Stephen Jones.
Knotts, Wyatt Layne, born on July 11 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Victoria Bratcher and John Wayne Knotts III. He weighed 6 lbs. 9 oz. and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Mikelyn Mattox, Timothy Bracher and Misty Pickering.
Wiley, Niklaus Cameron, born on July 1 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Shawnda and Gregory Wiley. He weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. and was 19 inches long. He joins siblings, Aliviyah, Greg III and Elijah. Grandparents are LaVerne Perkins, Shawn Williams, Bernita Wiley and Gregory Wiley Sr.