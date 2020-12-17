Coffee County Central High School culinary classes made and decorated gingerbread houses and displayed them at school’s hallway.
“I’m super excited about their gingerbread houses they made them,” said Culinary teacher Becki Louden.
Teams of students from culinary classes II and III and the work based learning program took two weeks to create their houses.
“All were from scratch, and each team did a fabulous job,” Louden said. “It’s been super challenging though it took 2 weeks and we were worried we would get out of school for virtual I am so happy we did not and they could finish their houses.
Louden said that when students did go on distance learning they were sent home bags of ingredients and recipes to make at home.
Students posted a picture of their completed house on Google classroom.
Culinary I taught by Angela Neal’s classes had a cupcake wars contest.
“We gave all of our winners a ticket for free food they all loved it,” Louden said. “There were some really cute ones.”
Gingerbread house winners were grand prize Santa’s Café by Nayeli Arellano, Zoe Mills and Resa Smith; First place Gingerbread Land Anthony Altum and Thomas Stambaugh; second place An Ice Christmas by Landen Booth and Aby Hernandez and third place Log Cabin by Courtney Goolsby and Mya Hensley.
Class honorable mention were given to Log Cabin by Kiara Betke and Alexis Bryant; Cat House by Dominick Moore and Katelyn Baker; Campers by Alex Hudson and Andrea Torres and The Icycle by Kaitlyn Fults and Americus Baker.