Coffee County High School student Kasen Holt has organized a Youth Leadership Council program that raises money for the Make –A-Wish foundation.
“I got into Make-A-Wish because my mom’s a volunteer and some of my friends have had their wished granted.”
Holt noted that wishes granted to terminally ill youth can range from things like trips to Disney World or a dog or a playset in their back yard.
“Macy’s does this thing where if you turn in a letter to Santa, they donate a $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” she said.
Holt collected from the elementary schools in the city and county and the high school. At CHS, some classes participated and several clubs got involved.
All together Holt collected over 650 letters to Santa.
She said that some of the letters stood out because of how innocently outrageous with what Santa should bring. Some even asked Santa for a new Tesla electric car.
Others, Holt noted were more somber, they wanted other kids to get there presents for Christmas.
Make-A-Wish is dear to Holt’s heart because she’s personally seen what a granted wish can do.
“The two people that I know have cancer and were pretty bad. The program shed’s light in their dark time,” Holt said.
“One when I was young, that my mom was helping with the wish and this brought our friendship together," Holt said.
According to Macy’s website, for every letter sent online or dropped in a big red letterbox in the stores, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million for children all across the country.
“Since 2008, Macy's and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to bring hope and joy with this letter-writing campaign. Now more than ever, as COVID-19 impacts our communities, hope is essential for waiting wish kids who are isolated and vulnerable,” the site says.
“With Macy's support, Make-A-Wish is committed to ensuring that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience how a wish can encourage the belief in the impossible.”
Holt has contacted all the Coffee County and Manchester City elementary schools to encourage them to write letters and collected them to send to Macy’s.