The Culinary II classes at Coffee County Central High School recently held a plate presentation competition and the students did an outstanding job.
Each team made chocolate and strawberry sauce from scratch. Then each student was able to use fresh raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, maraschino cherries, fresh mint, whipped cream, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and Twinkies, as ingredients.
The students put into practice their new knowledge and skills to decorate a beautiful plate for a presentation competition. Ingredients and plates were also sent home for virtual learners to compete.
Becki Louden says that all the students had fun and did a terrific job.
She could tell they understood food plating techniques such as height, layers, horizontal, zig zag and tapering lines, textures, contrasting colors, balance, focal points, odd quantities, symmetrical spheres, half-moon push, sauce technique with dots and circular swirls, smallware equipment, portion sizes and food garnishing.
“These techniques are simple but attractive as they create magic on the plate. There was even one virtual student win as she picked up her ingredients from school, created the plate at home and submitted her entry on Google Classroom. Congratulations, to all the winners they get to make a shake using the sauces, whipped cream, cherries and fruit from the competition,” Louden said.
The top 5 winners are:
First place, Lindsey Smith
Second place, Mya Hensley
Third place, Olivia Howell
Fourth place, Lia Jacobs
Fifth place Meadow Sons