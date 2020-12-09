According to the American Christmas Tree Association, 82% in American households display an artificial Christmas tree.
If you are in the 18 percent camp, don’t forget to shop local when selecting a Christmas tree.
“Local trees are fresher because they are cut later in the season than those that are cut earlier so they can be shipped and arrive by Thanksgiving,” said Wayne K. Clatterbuck, Professor of Silviculture and Forest Management with the University of Tennessee.
Clatterbuck explained that Trees from the western US, Lake States, and New England may be cut in early to middle October then processed and shipped.
“They are drier because of lack of moisture and will not last as long. Local trees have greater moisture and will last longer because they are cut later in the year (November),” he said.
However some species don’t grow in a hotter and longer Tennessee growing season for some conifer species.
All small businesses have a substantial financial risk with their venture. This is especially true for a tree farm.
The tree farmer has a significant upfront cost before any revenue will ever come in. Plus a lot of work.
Clatterbuck explained that it takes four to five years for an initial crop to be ready to harvest.
A Christmas trees typically grows 12 to 18 inches in height each year.
“The average farm is around 2 acres. Larger farms will require hiring additional labor to perform most of the work. The consideration is the breakeven in how many trees must be grown and sold for the additional labor costs,” he said.
“Planting is about 700 to 900 trees per acre (depends on species grown) from 6 to 8 feet apart (between and within rows). Larger trees will require more time ---- 8 years or more.”
Plus trees must be pruned each year during summer when growth has more or less ceased for season to maintain shape, added with initial planting costs (seedlings, site preparation, and planting), trees must be monitored and perhaps sprayed (if needed) for pests and disease each year and site should be maintained.
“Growers must decide whether trees are wholesaled or by choose and cut on the farm. What markets are in the area and location of a farm within a driving range” will factor in profit.
For farms like Woodbury’s Wildwood Christmas Tree Farms, a choose and cut operations is more of an experience rather than just selling trees. There are often other activities that will draw people to the farm ---- hot cider, chocolate, hay rides and the sort.
Those with ecological motivations can shop easy for live trees.
Live trees are good for the environment says Clatterbuck.
“They are sustainably grown and are renewable. Most localities have recycle centers that grind the trees after Christmas and use the mulch in public areas; walkways, playgrounds, etc. They are a natural resource/substance.”
Artificial trees while reusable aren’t great for the environment.
“Most artificial trees are from petroleum products (plastic) and cannot be recycled,” Clatterbuck said. “Even though artificial trees may be used for several years, they ultimately end up in the landfill. The choice is to buy a live tree every year, knowing more trees will be replanted for future use and growth or use an artificial tree repeatedly. The cost benefit analysis tradeoff (will depend on the cost artificial tree) is that an artificial tree will last about 3 to 5 years on average before it is thrown away, and the cost of live trees for 3 or 4 years is a breakeven to the artificial tree.”
He added that “live trees sequester carbon and energy from the sun, artificial trees rely on fossil fuels and are not recycled.”
Trees are a renewable resource.
Clatterbuck said that farms often use a rotational setting of growing trees. Trees are planted as others are cut. A 6-year rotation would mean 1/6th of the trees are cut each year and that many trees are re-planted in the winter/spring.
Pick Tennessee Products list the following as local tree farms: Pine City Nursery, Route 76, Box 662 - Tenth Ave. Gruetli-Laager; Country Cove Christmas Tree Farms, 1189 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro; Twin Rose Farm 2141 Thompson Rd., Murfreesboro and Lynfield Gardens 904 Hwy 82 E. Bell Buckle.