FBLA Elizabeth_StateOffice.jpg

Elizabeth Brown is a state FBLA president.

-Photo provided

Coffee County High School FBLA had 52 members participate in 44 competitive events during the TN FBLA Virtual State Competitions. The chapter placed in 27 events with 33 members qualifying for this summer's national competition.

Elizabeth Brown was elected as the TN FBLA State President and Connor Fox was elected as the Region 4 Secretary for the 2021-2022 school year. Livy Rayfield was award the Region 4 Dr. Bill Radcliff Scholarship while Jalen Shelton received the Jared Michael Bryant Memorial Scholarship.

The following were the placings in the competitive events:

First place

Elizabeth Brown – Local Chapter Annual Business Report

Elizabeth Brown – Public Speaking

Caden Davis – Introduction to Public Speaking

Ella Helms – Introduction to Business Procedures

Luke Beachboard, Bodey Todd and Riley Tucker – Graphic Design

Landon Crabtree – Cyber Security

 

Second place

Emily Whitten – Accounting II

Kaitlyn Clark and Lillie Ann Ogle – Broadcast Journalism

Diana Naranjo – Business Communication

Cadie Prater & Riley Wooten – Business Ethics

Kiele Smith – Business Law

Avery Hill – Introduction to Business

Audrey Barton and Claire Rondolet – Introduction to Business Presentation

Lukas Workman – Personal Finance

 

Third place

Callie Roper – Accounting II

Lisbeth Marceleno-Arredondo – Business Communication

Connor Fox – Client Service

Anna Godwin,  Kasen Holt and Caroline Ballard – Graphic Design

Brady Goodwin – Introduction to Financial Math

Ashley Rigney – Introduction to Public Speaking

Ryan Green – Job Interview

Livy Rayfield, Macy Tabor and Bella Vinson – Public Service Announcement

Trey Rogers – Securities & Investments

 

Fourth place

Maddi Helms – Accounting II

Taylor Lorance – Organizational Leadership

Jalen Shelton – Supply Chain Management

 

Fifth place

Macie Lawrence - Website Design

 