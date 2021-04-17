Coffee County High School FBLA had 52 members participate in 44 competitive events during the TN FBLA Virtual State Competitions. The chapter placed in 27 events with 33 members qualifying for this summer's national competition.
Elizabeth Brown was elected as the TN FBLA State President and Connor Fox was elected as the Region 4 Secretary for the 2021-2022 school year. Livy Rayfield was award the Region 4 Dr. Bill Radcliff Scholarship while Jalen Shelton received the Jared Michael Bryant Memorial Scholarship.
The following were the placings in the competitive events:
First place
Elizabeth Brown – Local Chapter Annual Business Report
Elizabeth Brown – Public Speaking
Caden Davis – Introduction to Public Speaking
Ella Helms – Introduction to Business Procedures
Luke Beachboard, Bodey Todd and Riley Tucker – Graphic Design
Landon Crabtree – Cyber Security
Second place
Emily Whitten – Accounting II
Kaitlyn Clark and Lillie Ann Ogle – Broadcast Journalism
Diana Naranjo – Business Communication
Cadie Prater & Riley Wooten – Business Ethics
Kiele Smith – Business Law
Avery Hill – Introduction to Business
Audrey Barton and Claire Rondolet – Introduction to Business Presentation
Lukas Workman – Personal Finance
Third place
Callie Roper – Accounting II
Lisbeth Marceleno-Arredondo – Business Communication
Connor Fox – Client Service
Anna Godwin, Kasen Holt and Caroline Ballard – Graphic Design
Brady Goodwin – Introduction to Financial Math
Ashley Rigney – Introduction to Public Speaking
Ryan Green – Job Interview
Livy Rayfield, Macy Tabor and Bella Vinson – Public Service Announcement
Trey Rogers – Securities & Investments
Fourth place
Maddi Helms – Accounting II
Taylor Lorance – Organizational Leadership
Jalen Shelton – Supply Chain Management
Fifth place
Macie Lawrence - Website Design