When local student Kasen Holt ran for State secretary in 2016 for Jr. Beta at Westwood Middle School, she ran with the slogan Kasen Holt the Lighting Bolt. Now she has graduated to senior Beta and through the Coffee County Central High School chapter, she has once again taken the role through winning the statewide election.
“It’s nice not being a newbie with this,” Holt said. “In the Jr. level, the sponsors took care of a lot, at this level, they rely upon us more to take charge.”
Holt said that the 2016 Olympics and Usain Bolt inspired her campaign. She is fast on the basketball court, so the connection fits. This year’s Beta conference and election was virtual, but the campaign process was similar. This year Holt's slogan was Kasen Holt: lightning strikes again.
For the video, Holt, with the help of Scott Anderson Audio/Video Class filming, and borrowing former teacher Ron Bingam’s classic car, made a skit to the tune of “Greased Lighting.”
Holt first cut her teeth taking meeting minutes as 4-H secretary.
“I knew I liked being organized, and there’s a lot to it about being organized and taking notes.
Interestingly, other state officers, two from East Tennessee were elected during Holt’s tenure as Jr. Beta State Secretary.
At the state level, she hopes to expand club involvement. She wants to make a monthly report newsletter to send to all the chapters to improve projects and share ideas.
“It is very encouraging to hear, ‘Oh you did this,’ ” Holt said.
Beta motto is “Let us lead by serving others,” and Holt has developed her leadership through service leadership and achievement, the four pillars of Beta.
“We go by those four pillars to promote community service,” Holt said.
In a normal year without a pandemic, the club would bake treats for special needs kids and other tasks that impact people in the area.
