The engagement and forthcoming marriage of Destiny Angel Faith George of Centertown and Trenton Blake Lumbley of Manchester are being revealed. The couple plans to wed April 17 at 4 p.m. in Manchester at Rutledge Falls.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Susan Michelle George of Centertown and the late Donald Paul Boyd of Mcminnville. Her grandparents are Lewis Travis and Deborah Sue George, and Jo Marolyn Boyd and the late Donald Edward Boyd.
Lumbley is the son of Brian Lee Lumbley of Normandy and Leslie Adams-Lumbley of Lynchburg. He is the grandson of Darlene Lumbley and the late James Lumbley, and Randy Adams and the late Linda Adams.
The bride's matron of honor is Heaven Leigh Hope George, twin sister of the bride. Bridesmaids are India Belle Rose Holt and Maley Elene Boyd. Best man is Tyler Lee Lumbley, brother of the groom. Groomsmen are Austin Bailey Boyd and Franco Alejandro Hernandez.
Flower girls are Destiny Range Lumbley and Aaliyah Faith Lumbley.
The cake is being prepared by Kim Driver. The bride’s aunt, Audrey Ward and Jo Boyd, grandmother of the bride, will be catering the reception afterwards.
The ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Roger Barr.