Manchester School Board approves schedules

The Manchester School Board met on Dec. 15 to discuss additional days for teachers related to COVID-19 and to approve the school calendar for the next two years.
For the 2021-2022 schedule the rescheduling of Bonnaroo due to COVID-19 last year has allowed the Manchester School board to plan around that. Normally Bonnaroo takes place in the middle of June, but due to Covid-19 the popular music festival was moved to the first weekend of September, as such the school board has decided to give students Sept. 3 off.
The board also approved the 2022-2023 schedule which should look like what parents are used to assuming the pandemic has subsided.
Finally, the board approved the extension of Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) leave for their teachers. The leave was the federal government’s program for teachers that miss days due to COVID-19. The teacher must have documentation from a doctor that details their COVID-19 diagnosis.
If a teacher has already used their allotted days provided by the program the extension does not give them more.
The board is set to meet again at 5 p.m., Jan. 11, at College Street.