NEWS RELEASE
This week, the Tennessee Department of Education released Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores for school districts.
In the 2020-21 school year, this assessment focused on English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, and science in grades 3-5 with social studies added in grades 6-8. Based upon data provided by the State, student proficiency measured by TCAP declined last year in all subjects and across grade-levels. When considering the many challenges faced by school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, this decline in scores was not unexpected.
Manchester City Schools is pleased to report, however, that students scored higher than state averages in several areas.
Third grade ELA
Sixth grade ELA
Eighth grade ELA
Third grade Math
Fourth grade Math
Fifth grade Math
Seventh grade Math
MCS students worked diligently last year while facing numerous challenges. We can’t begin to express our gratitude for our teacher, staff, families, and community for their commitment to taking care of our students and their education and thank you in advance for your continued support during the 2021-22 school year as we strive to remediate student weaknesses, build upon strengths, and support the whole child to the greatest extent possible.
Individual student data reports will be sent home with students on Friday, Aug. 20. Parents may also access individual student data by visiting familyreport.tnedu.gov. In order to access the reports, the student ID number will be needed. This number can be found on each student’s MCS Skyward account and is also located on the top left corner of individual student reports.