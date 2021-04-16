Millennium Repertory Company presents “Murder on the Orient Express” April 16 – 25.
Take 10 glamorous passengers, all with secrets, and put them together with the world’s greatest detective on a luxury train stranded in a snowstorm. Who can tell what might happen?
Millennium Repertory Company presents a new adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic “Murder on the Orient Express” by Ken Ludwig, author of “Lend Me a Tenor,” coming up at the Manchester Arts Center.
The cast features Charlie Winton as the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, along with Karen Lewis, Hope Petty, Amanda N.J. Wright, Laurie Burger, Erin Montoya, Rick Ruiz, JD Dill, Troy Jelley, Joel Longstreth and Dan Brown.
“Murder on the Orient Express” runs April 16-25, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931-570-4489.
Seating is limited through social distancing, and face coverings are required. The play contains some mild language and implied violence and is not suitable for most pre-teens.
The MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St.