The Sportsmen & Businessmen's Charitable Organization recently donated a $600 grant to Coffee County Central High School Culinary Arts program.
The scope of this grant project is for culinary students to learn the reality of how much sugar, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, calories, salt and caffeine are in foods and drinks. Visual kits were ordered from Nasco education that include actual test tubes that visually show the amount of each of these in common foods so they can compare.
“Being able to use a replica kit will truly impact students. The goal is to help them understand the health consequences of
diet and learn ways to substitute ingredients to make recipes healthier as well as making better choices daily individually,” said Culinary Arts teacher Becki Louden.
“We truly appreciate this grant and it will provide a Super opportunity for Teens to focus on health,” she said.