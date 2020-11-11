St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School welcomes families seeking better educational options to a virtual admission open house on Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. for students seeking admission to grades 6-8 and 4:00 p.m. for students interested in grades 9-12. Families will enjoy the opportunity to hear from and interact with school administrators, teachers, and students. Families can register online at sasweb.org/admission.
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School provides outstanding college and life preparation for day and boarding students in grades 6-12. Named one of the South’s most beautiful high schools by Southern Living Magazine, the school takes full advantage of its 550-acre mountaintop campus. Students spend significant time outdoors each day walking the historic campus and enjoying outdoor learning and recreation opportunities. Playing as the Mountain Lions, the school fields 25 teams in 10 sports, including a varsity mountain biking program, one of the first in the state, and the best private school girls’ wrestling program in Tennessee. SAS is also known for its rich visual and performing arts programs.
SAS students enjoy small classes, personalized instruction, and the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities regardless of their prior level of experience. The school’s Learning Resource Center provides academic support for students needing additional attention. Students seeking more challenge may take college courses for free and for credit at the nearby University of the South.
The St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School’s Episcopal heritage is central to its mission, but the school welcomes students of all faiths. To provide educational opportunities for those students for whom such experiences might not otherwise be available, the school awards close to $2.3 million in financial aid each year.
SAS has been in session on-campus and in-person since August. The school recently completed the first quarter of the academic year without a positive COVID test on campus despite extensive testing of its students, faculty, and staff. Students are enjoying more outdoor classes in the school’s many outdoor classrooms. The school calendar will move classes online from late November through mid-January. Parents gave the school high marks last spring when classes went online and teachers have received additional training on the effective use of technology for online classes.
Families are encouraged to schedule a personalized campus visit and on-campus interview as part of the application and admission process.
For more information about St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School and the Virtual Admission Open House, go to www.sasweb.org. Registration will close on Friday, November 13.
ABOUT ST. ANDREW’S-SEWANEE SCHOOL: St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School is a college preparatory boarding and day school in Sewanee, Tenn.