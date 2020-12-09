A consortium of Westwood Elementary School fifth-graders headed by Cole Watson recently presented a Titan-sized program for the entire grade when the group hosted a virtual interview if Tennessee Titan Jeffrey Simmons.
Watson conducted the interview. He explained Tennessee Titans program required a video submission explaining why the school deserves a visit.
“Our school is spectacular because it has a lot of great teachers and principal,” Watson said.
The presentation was in the school Commons Area. Watson asked 10 questions ranging from his quarantine activities to teammate nicknames.
“I was not really nervous. My friends and I got together to decided what questions we created,” Watson said.
“He’s a defensive tackle, number 98,” Watson said. “He said that his goal for the year was to be a better player. He wanted to get eight sacks this year and was three or four.”
Watson was inspired by Simmons’ confidence.
“He believes he can do it and is really confident in himself. He told us to God and academics first and the rest fall in line.”
Overall, Watson was struck by size of the player without his pads on.
“He’s pretty big. I’ll remember what he looks like without all his pads on,” Watson said.