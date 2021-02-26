March 1 is less than a week away and the first day of spring is just around the corner. Eight weeks ago, we were writing out New Year’s resolutions, setting goals and making plans for personal improvement in 2021. So… how’s your progress? Have you put into action what you set out to do? If so, yea you. Keep moving forward. If on the other hand, you find yourself making statements about your resolutions that begin with “I know I should……,” or “I keep meaning to……,” it may be time to ask, “Is this resolution really important to me?” If not, it may be time to evaluate and adjust.
There are many reasons why resolutions do not “stick.” For some, setting the same goals year after year and never completing them is routine. It’s easy to blame other things, people or situations of getting in the way when in reality, it is the same ‘ole thing getting in the way… our lack of desire or commitment to making it happen.
Begin by making a list of all the things that you say you want to do, but never seem to accomplished. Then, ask yourself why each one is on your list and what is keeping you from taking care of it. Are there options you have not considered? Is it too lofty/too overwhelming? Is it not doable at the present time? Is it something someone else wants/desires, but not you? Be completely honest in your assessment.
Next, divide the things you listed into three categories: (A) Those things you want to do and will commit to doing, (B) those things you want to do but cannot fully commit to doing (at least for now), and (C) those things you do not want to do and at this point, feel you’ll never committed to doing. List A is where you want to begin.
A detailed plan including a timeline and action steps is vital to accomplishing goals. However, without a desire and commitment to doing the work involved, the plan is not worth the paper it is written on. It is better to begin with those things you are know you are ready to commit to making them happen. As a result, you will have more time and energy to focus on your priorities. Once you’ve been successful at accomplishing things that are really important to you, you’ll be more likely to take on a more difficult challenge and stick with it.