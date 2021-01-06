The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll.
The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Local students named were Brittany Brooke Williams and Larson Reece Meltzer of Manchester and Alexia Elizabeth Wood and Grace Lee Holmes of Tullahoma.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university.