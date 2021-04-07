Horton, Aurora Ellen, born March 29, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Taylor Thompson and Jonathon Horton. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 19 inches long. She joins a sibling Grainger. Grandparents are Billy and Bridget Harris and Lavra and Jerry Horton.
Nigri, Lincoln James, born on March 3 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Rachel Nigri and Thiago Nigri. He weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 18 inches long. He joins a sibling Lili. Grandparents are Adrian and Cynthia Hale and Liliana and Milton Nigri.
Richards, Jax Lee, born on March 22 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Janice Richards and Devon Richards. He weighed 6 lbs. 10.3 oz. and was 18 ½ inches. He joins a siblings Cory and Hunter. Grandparents are Page and Penny Howe and Timmy and Davon Richards.
Stump, Charlotte, born on March 14 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Chelsea Simons and Christian Stump. She weighed 9 lbs. 6 oz. and was 19 inches long. She joins a sibling Casey. Grandparents are Michael and Michele Humphries and Jimmy and Janiece Owens.
McCreary, Stella, born on March 8 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Whytley Driver and Bailey McCreary. She weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz. and 19 ½ inches long. She joins a sibling Taylon. Grandparents are Angela Brandon, Tim and Vicky Driver and Michelle McCreary.
Beard, Oakleigh Remington Reed, born on March 24 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Sierra Farris and Seth Beard. He weighed 6 lbs. 8.6 oz. and was 18 ½ inches long. Siblings include Marley, Myles and Lasklynn. Grandparents are Kathleen and Timothy Stewart and April and Winston Beard.
Nunley, Gage Brett, born on Feb. 24 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Murfreesboro to Koleton and Kelby Nunley He weighed 7lbs. 5oz. He joins sibling Brylee. Grandparents are Brian and Anita Goodman, Jamie and Shellee Nunley- and great-grandparents Bill and Barbara Barton-, Oleta Goodman, Danny and Melissa Nunley and Danny and Wilma Holden.