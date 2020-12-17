Black Rifle Coffee Company continued its culture of generosity this holiday season through the angel tree program with Coffee County Central high School.
Coffee Company employees donate new unwrapped toys like puzzles, dolls, Matchbox cars, board games and hats, gloves or scarves in centrally located boxes in the front lobby.
BRCC has instilled the culture of gratitude and generosity. Gratitude for what you have today, what you can give tomorrow, and what the future holds.
“Generosity is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Each day life presents us with hundreds of opportunities to be generous. Giving back to the community is rewarding for me and all the BRCC Employees, for our community, and for the people that we are helping. It can be tempting to associate giving with the holidays, but these organizations need help year-round. Our goal is to do quarterly projects to help give back to not only Coffee County, but Rutherford County as well”, said Tenna Floyd, Human Resources Manager.
“We employee Veterans and will be taking care of the Veterans”
The company also donated to the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home. The employees put together 75 stockings full of gifts for the veterans, along with apparel, electric razors and art supplies.
For a campaign in July 2019, BRCC donated a bag of coffee to a police officer for every bag purchased. For a campaign in July 2020, BRCC partnered with non-profits Operation Supply Drop and Soldiers' Angels to deliver 30,000 bags of coffee to American troops serving overseas.
BRCC opened a new coffee roasting facility in Manchester in 2018, as part of a $6 million investment in the state. Currently combined at all locations employing 400 employees with 40% of that workforce are veterans.