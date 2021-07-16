Longtime Manchester office Carson Chiropractic Clinic welcomes a new member to the team, Dr. William Trabue, to the practice.
“I’m happy to be here and get my feet wet in Coffee County,” Trabue said.
Trabue will allow the clinic to open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon in addition to the Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., schedule.
“We’ve all been busier with the influx of people (to the area),” Dr. Marvin Carson said. “We’ve been growing and busting at the seams. We really needed him. There were times when people just couldn’t get in to see me and had to wait a week or two to get in. Now that Dr. Trabue is here we can open on Fridays and Saturdays.”
Carson, a certified extremity practitioner, is the official chiropractor of Motlow. The practice is in the process of getting a Certified Chiropractic Sports Practitioner certification, one of only about 800 nationwide.
Carson’s Chiropractic has a special concern for the treatment of veterans.
Trabue is from Brentwood, Tenn. He graduated in 2001, spent eight years in the Army, undergrad at Southern New Hampshire Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Fla. June 1.
Trabue said that his time in the Army led him to become a chiropractic patient and eventually to become a doctor of chiropractic.
“We do a lot of work with veterans. We have a huge soft spot in this practice for veterans and sympathetic to how the VA in general sees their problems,” Trabue said.
Dr. Carson said that the billing process is a bit complicated getting benefits through the VA. Typically, veterans are offered the Medicare rate to save them a little bit of money.
Carson Chiropractic will hold an open house from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 6. Offered will be a discounted rate for new customers introductory consultation. There will be food, gifts and drawings for door prizes. Appointments will be made for new patients to follow the next week.
Carson Chiropractic Clinic is located at 1502 McArthur St.